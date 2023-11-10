Napoli follows Farioli, coach of the Nice team of miracles in France

Nice, solitary leaders of Ligue 1 (+1 on PSG and +2 on Monaco after 11 matchdays) has an Italian name and surname: Francesco Farioli. And Napoli would be on his trail. But let’s go in order.

Who is Francesco Farioli, the miracle coach of Nice with a philosophy degree targeted by Napoli

The young Tuscan coach (born in 1989) already has an interesting CV. After playing as a goalkeeper at an amateur level, Francesco Farioli soon left playing football, concentrating on his studies: he graduated in Philosophy at the University of Florence. The thesis is on the world of football: “Philosophy of the game: the aesthetics of football and the role of the goalkeeper”. Career on the bench? In 2015 he sent his CV to the Aspire Academy, the center that looked after young Qatari footballers created ad hoc with a view to the 2022 World Cup. There he worked as a goalkeeping coach for two years.

In 2017-2018 Francesco Farioli worked on Roberto De Zerbi’s staff at Benevento then following him for two and a half years at Sassuolo. So he took off and went abroad. Turkey (at Alanyaspor and Fatih Karagumruk) first and then France. The work he is doing across the Alps has put Farioli on the radar of top European clubs. And according to Sport Mediaset the “Napoli management has also been following him carefully for several weeks for the bench of the future”.

Farioli’s Nice are not only first in Ligue 1 but also unbeaten: seven victories, including the 3-2 at the Parc des Princes against Mbappé’s PSG, the 1-0 over Monaco and the success against Gattuso’s Marseille (plus four draws). Defensive solidity is a trademark of the French team: 4 goals scored in 11 games. Nice’s defense is a real bunker. “Farioli has a contract with the Côte d’Azur club until June 2025 – reports Sportmediaset – Napoli has been observing him with interest for some time for a non-immediate future, beyond the dissatisfaction of president De Laurentiis with the results of this start season”.

