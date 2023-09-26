Osimhen in Naples, there is a risk of breakup, the bookmakers quote farewell in January

It seemed impossible until a few days ago, but now the paths of Napoli and Victor Osimhen could really part ways. First the missed penalty and the missed victory in Bologna, then the poorly digested substitution and the first frictions with Garcia; finally, the video posted by the club on social media which infuriated the attacker, creating a rift that may never heal. Thus the farewell of Osimhen (whose contract expires in 2025) becomes possible as early as January according to the experts at Better and Goldbetwhich sees the Nigerian’s departure at 5 in the next transfer session.

Naples, farewell to Osimhen? The journalist friend: “He will want to leave as soon as possible”

And second Oma Akatugba, journalist friend of the Nigerian striker “Napoli will lose Victor Osimhen. He will not renew his contract and will want to leave as soon as possible.”

Osimhen deletes the photos in the Napoli shirt and removes the club’s like

Osimhen-Napoli, Chelsea dreams of a coup in January

In the meantime, according to what was reported by the English Talk Sport, some Premier League teams are already starting to move for the January market. Above all, Chelsea would have already stepped up, after chasing him for a long time in the last summer session. But it is clear that if Osimhen and Napoli were to decide to divorce in the winter transfer session, there are many big names in the world who would take the field to sign him (in addition to the Arabian Nights offers from Saudi Arabia).

