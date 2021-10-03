After the knockout in the Europa League with Spartak Moscow, Napoli raises their heads and goes to win 2-1 in comeback against Fiorentina on the difficult field of Franchi. Viola took the lead on 28 ‘with Martinez Quarta but on 38’, on the development of a penalty saved by Insigne, Lozano equalized. In the second half it is Rrahmani who scores 2-1 in the 50th minute. After 7 days Spalletti’s team remains at full points with 21 points, Fiorentina stops at 12.

Study phase in the first minutes, on Callejon’s 5 ‘cross-shot, the conclusion of the former Napoli is high over the crossbar. At 17 ‘Fiorentina shows up again, Pulgar tries from outside the box with a tracer rejected by Ospina punches. At 22 ‘the replica of Napoli on Anguissa’s corner who heads the time to the defenders but does not find the goal by very little. Great pressing from Fiorentina, corner for Viola, Milenkovic heads off but the aim is wrong. Two minutes later, at 28 ‘, Fiorentina passes: on the developments of a corner Vlahovic makes the bank for Martinez Quarta who in semi-overturned area in the small Ospina mockery. 5 minutes pass and Lozano uses a corridor to present himself face to face with Dragowski, but the diagonal is countered by the outgoing goalkeeper. At 36 ‘long ball for Osimhen who in speed burns Martinez Quarta who spreads him in the area, the referee Sozza whistles the penalty. Insigne goes on the spot but Dragowski makes a great save and on the rebound he still has the better of the blue player but the ball reaches Lozano who bags under the intersection. Napoli becomes more insidious, a ball inside Lozano for Osimhen, Milenkovic anticipates him. In the recovery great play of Osimhen who tries a super-goal in an overhead kick with the ball just out.

Beginning of the recovery with the more proactive Fiorentina, Vlahovic immediately warms up the Franchi audience with a semi-overhead kick blocked by a defender. At 50 ‘Napoli takes the lead, Zielinski crosses into the area for Rrahmani who all alone in diving overcomes the goalkeeper for the 2-1 of the Neapolitans. Still Naples, Insigne triggers Osimhen, the right is out. On the other front, Bonaventura flashes in the area, the defense is saved, on the developments of the corner pinball machine in the area but the ball does not enter. Italiano replaces Callejon for Sottil. In Naples comes Zielinski for Elmas and Politano for Lozano. It is Fiorentina now pushing on a par with Napoli ready to strike on the counterattack. At 60 ‘great conclusion for Sottil from the heart of the area, the central ball is neutralized by Ospina. Restart Naples, Osimhen sees Elmas in the area that in a slip does not reach the deviation of a breath. Anguissa tries it from outside, the idea is good, a little less the conclusion. Change in Naples, Demme enters for Insigne. Mario Rui’s free kick, Dragovski rejects an insidious ball that bounces in front of the goal. Close to 3-1 Politano who burns in cross Biraghi, he focuses but the low shot ends on the side. Italian tries to shuffle the cards, in Torreira, Benassie Maleh for Pulgar, Odriozola and Bonaventura. Spalletti replies by throwing Mertens and Petagna into the fray for Osimhen and Fabian. Final with Viola chasing equal and Napoli defending themselves with order: in the 92nd minute Vlahovic’s fly, out. It is the last chance, after 4 ‘comes the triple whistle of the referee which sanctions Napoli’s seventh league success.

