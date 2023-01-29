Napoli faced Roma this Sunday, January 29, in a match corresponding to matchday 20 of Serie A. The sky-blue team, led by Luciano Spalletti, beat La Loba by a score of 2-1. The Neapolitans were left with the victory thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone.
The Mexican winger Hirving Lozano started the match as a starter, played 76 minutes and, in general terms, had a very good performance. The ‘Chucky’ made a shot towards the goal, had 91% accuracy in his passes, made three successful serves, won three of four duels on the ground and created a great opportunity.
Throughout the season, Lozano has been used by Spalletti both as a starter and as a starter. The former PSV Eindhoven player earned the coach’s confidence and started from the start in an important duel against Roma.
With this result, Napoli remains at the top of the Italian first division, with 53 points in 20 games. The light blue team takes 13 points from Inter Milan, its closest competitor.
Gli Azzurri is getting closer to its sixth Serie A title, after having achieved it in the 1961-62, 1975-76, 1986-87, 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. ‘Chucky’ Lozano would be the first Mexican player to win the Scudetto.
During the last weeks, the possibility of the former Pachuca player leaving the ranks of Napoli has sounded loud.
#Napoli #leader #Hirving #Lozano #participates #victory #Roma
Leave a Reply