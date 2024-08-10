Napoli Modena live streaming, tv and probable formations of the Coppa Italia match

NAPLES MODENA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Saturday 10 August 2024, at 9.15pm Napoli and Modena will take to the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples for the thirty-second finals of the 2024-2025 Coppa Italia. Where to watch Napoli Modena live on TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sport? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Coppa Italia final between Napoli and Modena will be visible live on free-to-air TV, free of charge, on Italia 1. There will be extensive pre- and post-match coverage with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Napoli Modena is scheduled for 9:15 pm today, Saturday 10 August 2024. In live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Infinity. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Napoli Modena on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Naples (3-4-3): Meret, Rafa Marin, Buongiorno, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, Spinazzola, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Modena (4-3-3): Gagno; Idrissi, Caldada, Zaro, Cotali, Santoro, Palumbo, Gerli; Bozhanaj, Gliozzi, Pedro Mendes

