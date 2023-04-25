Federico, a fan of the Devil, lived the trip to Maradona with the team thanks to Socios: “I never thought I’d have such an experience. How nice to land at Malpensa at 4 with the fans waiting for us”

“I never saw it again: I immediately understood that it would be an incredible experience”. Even before celebrating qualification for the Champions League semi-final, a Milan fan had already won. Imagine later, with the 1-1 snatched from Maradona. All thanks to the fan tokens, which allowed two Rossoneri supporters to experience the second leg of the quarter-final against Napoli as protagonists, traveling and sleeping with the team. One of them told us about the experience he had thanks to Socios.com: it’s Federico, from Milan, 25 years old and always a huge fan of Devil.

Federico, how did he do it?

"I started accumulating points about a year and a half ago and I hadn't redeemed anything yet: I was waiting for such an opportunity to arrive. 75 Milan tokens were required to access the initiative, I bought the fan tokens needed to participate. And I waited for the number of Ssu points to drop in the reverse auction: it started from a million, I decided to participate when it reached 70 thousand. The offer also included a flight. The next day I received the confirmation email, then they called me from Socios.com telling me that I would have to leave the day before the match to fly with the team and that I would stay with them, which was not specified in the offer. A unique experience".

So what did the “package” involve?

“Plane, hotel, meals, the transfer from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the stadium, obviously the match in the Posillipo grandstand, next to the guests’ sector. I received the program with all the times and the various transfers. And no I paid nothing”.

Can you tell us about the flight with the team?

"At 14.30 on Monday I was at Malpensa in the private airport, the plane left at 16.45 when the team arrived after training. They made us sit at the back, the players were sitting in front and many came up from behind , so they passed by us. Very exciting. But the best was on the way back, in the middle of the night immediately after the match: we sat at the back, when they told us that the team was going up there were preparations to celebrate them. entered with the music blasting: Leao and Theo Hernandez were the wildest. Rafa started Pioli is on fire. And at Malpensa there were the fans waiting for us, even though it was almost 4: we went out with the players, I was next to Saelemaekers".

Being in the hotel with the team, he experienced a complicated night with Napoli fans disturbing the players.

“Exactly. We had dinner with the commercial staff, the managing director Giorgio Furlani was also there and the evening ended with Baresi and Massaro reminiscing about their Milan-Naples match. Our hotel rooms were not in the area of the team, but my window overlooked the street: until half past midnight it was quiet, then the mess started. The windows were soundproofed, but still it was impossible to sleep. They went on until at least 3. At a certain period I also felt the floor shaking…”.

How was the approach to the match?

"Free morning, then we had lunch in one of the best pizzerias in Naples. At 5 pm there was an aperitif in the hotel: frittini, pizza, mozzarella… Then the suitcases were packed and on to the bus: we weren't in the team one, we left earlier of them. Once the match was over, we stayed until half past midnight at the stadium: we watched the party at the curve, which was beautiful. From there we went straight to the airport".

So a unique experience.

“I never thought I’d experience a Milan match like this. I still find it hard to believe it. Who knows, maybe I’ll be able to take advantage of the other points for the final in Istanbul…”.