Milan coach Stefano Pioli today, Saturday 28 October, speaks on the away match against Napoli tomorrow. “We know that we arrive for the first time in the season with 2 consecutive knockouts in two direct discounts and tomorrow there will be another one: we have the desire to change the situation and we should demonstrate it on the pitch, staying on task for 95 minutes” he says. “The next match is always a chance, both in sport and in life; what happened matters little, you have to live in the present and the next match you play is the most important. We didn’t get what we wanted in the first two games, tomorrow is an opportunity to show we are better”, adds Pioli.

“Yes, tense nerves, and rightly so. They are the right ones: God forbid. We talked about it and clarified it. Some things were reported to me in the press room that were untrue and this created confusion. Calabria meant that the environment will believe in it until the end.” “We have our own way of playing that we absolutely must carry forward, we definitely won’t change our style of play. Then there are things we need to improve on”, adds Pioli. “We work with an ambitious company, which has structured things to think big: our goal is to win the championship” he assures.

“Arguments with Garcia? Old story”

“The arguments with Garcia are old history – he says -. Garcia is an excellent coach who trains an excellent team; it was normal that he had difficulties at the beginning, but now Napoli are playing well”. “They miss Osimhen, but last year without him they did very well and only lost against us. Kvaratskhelia must be taken into great consideration, in one-on-one situations he can really hurt us and that situation must be kept an eye on”, he adds Pegs.

“I’m not presumptuous, but convinced of what I do”

“I am convinced of what I do, I prepare, I study, I see, I update myself, I know my players well and I try to give conviction to my players. If I am convinced I become credible in the eyes of my players and they become convinced too. Am I considered presumptuous? I don’t think I am but it’s not like I can convince everyone, it’s not even my goal. I have to think about my players. I think about putting the best possible team on the pitch with the best possible ideas in order to win the next one. match”. “It’s not all to be redone as it may seem, but we have to improve the small situations which, at Champions League level, weigh more, especially in a group I don’t know how many times more difficult than last year’s. With PSG we have to win at home , will be a decisive watershed. I see an aware and willing team.”