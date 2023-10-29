Napoli Milan live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

NAPLES MILAN STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 29 October 2023, at 8.45 pm Napoli and Milan take to the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the tenth matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Napoli Milan live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Napoli and Milan will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Napoli Milan’s kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Sunday 29 October 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Napoli Milan on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Olivera; Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia

MILAN (3-4-3): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli

