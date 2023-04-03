“Mister, you’re nervous… You won the championship, but what the f… do you want?”. Sparks at the Maradona stadium between Paolo Maldini and Luciano Spalletti before the second half of Napoli-Milan, match ended 0-4. The cameras document a tense moment at halftime. Spalletti seems to reproach Leao, author of a celebration perhaps judged over the top after the first goal. Maldini intervenes and the Rossoneri manager turns to the Napoli coach: “Mister, you’re nervous… You won the championship, but what the f… or do you want?”.

