Raspadori-Politano vote 7. They turn around a lost match: pure adrenaline for Napoli from their play which at the start of the second half changes the story of a match apparently already written after 45 minutes of Rossoneri fury

Giroud rating 7. Two very good crosses come to him from the right and he turns them into a brace as a great area bomber. He comes out at the end and gets angry at a substitution that, tiredness aside, he didn’t deserve

Pulisic rating 7. The cross for Giroud’s first goal is a signature stroke. Lots of quality from the American in the first half, then he had to succumb to a contracture on his way back to the locker room.

Calabria rating 7. Kvara engages in a thousand spectacular duels with him on the right and always finds solid and brilliant opposition. Nice cross for the 2-0 from Giroud. He just missed the icing on the cake with that late header that ended up on the outside of the net for a possible 3-2 for the Rossoneri.

Musah rating 6.5. He supports Calabria on the right to contain Kvara and runs all over the field to help the team

Kvaratskhelia rating 6.5. The challenge on the right with Calabria is spectacular: the Rossoneri captain manages to contain him, but the Georgian’s plays always keep Milan’s defense in (high) tension. At the last second he has the ball to make it 3-2, but Maignan blocks it with his foot

Di Lorenzo rating 6.5. He contains Leao in defense and is always ready to relaunch the action on the right offensive track with Politano

Tomori rating 6.5 Leader of the Rossoneri defense in the easy and difficult moments of the evening at Maradona

NAPLES-MILAN FAILED

Rrahmani rating 4.5. Giroud becomes a nightmare for him

Pellegrino rating 5. Difficult debut for him due to the thousand absences in the Rossoneri defense: blame for Politano’s goal and feeling of a player not yet ready

Reijnders rating 5. A performance that borders on sufficient in the first half, then in the final he misses the 3-0 which would have ended the match. And in the second half the light goes out

Krunic rating 5. Rade also held the field fairly well in the first 45 minutes, dropping noticeably in the second half

Romero rating 5. He comes on at the start of the second half for Pulisic, unable to keep up with Captain America’s high levels on the right

Maignan rating 5.5. Raspadori’s free kick is a gem, but the ball hits his post. A couple of unsafe exits. Watch out for Kvara’s shot in the final moments of the match

Theo Hernandez rating 5.5. Politano is suffering in the containment phase. She gives some acceleration on the wing, but more is expected from him.

Leao rating 5.5. There are some ideas, but he fails to have an impact on the match as he should. He comes out in the 80th minute and despite the ups and downs the feeling is that he would have been needed in the final minutes of the match

Mario Rui-Elmas rating 5.5. Milan suffered greatly in the aggressive first half

Nathan rating 5.5. Match without major errors, but the expulsion in the final seconds of the match is a great naivety

NAPLES-MILAN THE COACHES

Pioli rating 5.5. His Milan were very brilliant in the first half and reacted with character to the difficult week (Juve and PSG). Pulisic and Kalulu’s injuries break his toy along the way. The substitutions of Giroud-Leao at the end raise concerns, but also partly that of Romero at the beginning of the second half (given Pulisic’s withdrawal, perhaps the inclusion of a midfielder like Adli and Pobega could have made sense also in light of Napoli’s predictable reaction? )

Garcia rating 5.5. Napoli in the first half was ugly and dominated by Milan. Then the reaction that brings a smile to the people of Naples in an evening that could have become truly nightmarish

