A league

Throwing of firecrackers and smoke bombs at the Maradona stadium between the away sector occupied by many Milan fans and curve A of the Naples stadium. After AC Milan’s opening goal scored by Giroud, the away team threw red smoke bombs towards the Neapolitan team who responded by throwing many firecrackers towards the away team. The loud explosions led to a minute-long stoppage of the match due to a lateral foul, before resuming.



02:10