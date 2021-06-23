After the departure of coach Carlo Ancelotti from Everton from England (returned to Real Madrid, from Spain), the Colombian footballer James Rodriguez also seems to have completed a cycle in the institution who competes in the Premier League, and other European clubs are already asking about him.
It’s that the 29-year-old left-hander, who showed flashes of brilliance in his start at the “Toffees,” had a largely disappointing season with a string of nagging injuries that kept him on the sidelines., and seeks to recover again in the Old continent.
Atlético de Madrid from Spain, and both Napoli and AC Milan from Italy are institutions that have already asked their agent Jorge Mendes conditions for the Colombian crack: it should be noted that It is not the first time that they are interested in this footballer, but in the face of many refusals, they trust that this is the ideal time to be able to incorporate it.
To sign in Italy, James Rodríguez would become the first Colombian to play in the five major leagues in Europe. He has already done it in Spain (Real Madrid), England (Everton), France (Monaco) and Germany (Bayern Munich).
However the “Colchonero”, who was about to hire him two seasons ago, does not want to give up and will have to pay at least 20 million euros to be able to count on James, who played 23 games (1,776 ‘), with six goals and five assists for Everton. Which team will get it?
