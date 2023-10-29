The draw could have been a good result for both: for whoever had emerged defeated, the crisis would have opened. However, this certainly makes Napoli happier: Garcia, two goals down at the end of the first half, dares with substitutions and comes back to equalize. Pioli was ahead thanks to Giroud’s brace and was able to recover and significantly lowered the pace in the second half. Neither coach relaunches, but neither crashes.

After 31′ minutes Giroud has already scored a brace behind Meret: two header goals, with the Italian defense at fault (Rrahmani above all). Olivier raises his hands in the air after the first goal (from Pulisic’s cross) and throws himself to the ground after the second (perfect suggestion from Calabria): the new goal is a liberation, after two months of unsuccessful attempts. It was immediately clear that Milan was different from the Paris version, from the very first minutes: Giroud was the first to finish after 2′. For Napoli’s first real chance we almost had to reach the half hour mark: on Kvaratskhelia’s low call, Politano made a mistake one step away from goal. Just before half-time, Reijnders raised the Rossoneri’s possible 0-3 over the crossbar, while Meret was attentive to Musah’s shot.

comeback

At the beginning of the second half both Pioli and Garcia make changes. It is not the first substitution for the Rossoneri coach. After twenty minutes of the first half he lost Kalulu due to injury. Kjaer hadn’t even left for Naples: last-minute muscle strain. This is how Pellegrino goes on the pitch, making his debut as a starter (and leaving before the end). After 45′ Pulisic remains in the locker room: contracture. Garcia changes three in one fell swoop: immediately Simeone, Olivera and Ostigard. The new Napoli reopens the match with Politano after 5′: persistent action and goals of power and precision. The rookie Pellegrino lets him go. The comeback materializes after a few minutes: Raspadori’s free kick from the edge of the area (foul and yellow for Romero), which causes it to turn to the left of the barrier. Difficult for Maignan to see her leave. Theo is also “accomplice” to the blue equalizer: he clears in front of goal at the conclusion of a maneuvered action. An error that is the reflection of his game and, so far, of much of the season. It goes slightly better for Leao, who wastes a lot before framing the mirror and finding Meret’s answer. Rafa goes out at 2-2, as does Giroud (both angry): Pioli removes the starting attackers to try with Okafor and Jovic. Which, as often happened on other occasions (a couple of exceptions for Okafor), produce little. A good support from Jovic on which Calabria tries to insert itself without finding the goal. The last assault goes to the Rossoneri also thanks to their numerical superiority: Natan receives a red card with one minute to go. Neither of them manages the winning streak anymore (Kvara comes close in injury time). Maradona’s night ends in a draw.