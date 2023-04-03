Milan won 4-0 on the field of leaders Napoli in the match valid for the 28th day of Serie A 2022-2023, starter of the double confrontation that will be staged in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Italian champions drop poker and rise to 51 points, in third position. Napoli, who suffer their third defeat of the tournament, remain at 51 with 16 points ahead of Lazio. Milan mortgaged the victory with a deadly one-two in the first half hour. The Italian champions risked something in the 7th minute when Simeone, who replaced the injured Osimhen, missed the goal. After the narrow escape, the match becomes totally Rossoneri.

In the 15th minute Diaz gets rid of Lobotka in midfield and triggers Leao: the Portuguese appears in front of Meret and mocks him with a soft touch, 0-1. Napoli disappeared and Milan conceded an encore in the 25th minute. Bennacer puts in the center, Diaz controls and shoots under the crossbar with his left foot: 0-2. The Rossoneri controlled the pace and conceded nothing to the hosts, who risk conceding the third goal in the 50th minute: Giroud goes close to the big target, the diagonal shot is inaccurate.

To see Maignan in action, you have to wait for the 55th minute: Kim tries, the Milan goalkeeper gets along with the help of Kjaer. Shortly after, the curtain finally falls. In the 59th minute Leao goes it alone, puts on a show with a percussion on the left and breaks through the goal with an unstoppable diagonal: 0-3, game over. Napoli is gone and Milan can strike again in the 67th minute. There is also glory for Saelemaekers, who arrives in front of Meret and punches him complete with a tunnel: 0-4, curtain.