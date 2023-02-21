Direct Chronicle

Napoli got rid of Eintracht with the force of habit so they play, dominate and score points in Serie A. They had just scored 20 goals in the group stage, more than anyone else, and did not slow down in the round of 16. The victory in Frankfurt puts him on the brink of a historic milestone. Napoli never qualified for the quarterfinals in the European Cup.

Trapp, Obite Ndicka, Kristijan Jakic, Tuta, Philipp Max (Christopher Lenz, min. 92), Djibril Sow, Daichi Kamada, Buta (Ansgar Knauff, min. 69), Randal Kolo Muani, Jesper Lindstrom (Santos Borré, min. 69 ) and Götze (Faride Alidou, min. 80) 2 Alex Meret, Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-Jae, Franck Zambo (Tanguy NDombele Alvaro, min. 79), Zielinski, Lobotka, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Hirving Lozano (Elmas, min. 79) and Victor Osimhen (Giovanni Simeone , min 84) goals 0-1 min. 39: Victor Osimhen. 0-2 min. 65: Di Lorenzo. Referee Artur Manuel Soares Dias Yellow cards Kim Min-Jae (min. 38), Götze (min. 60) and Elmas (min. 83) red cards Randal Kolo Muani (min. 57)

The evening did not bring together the clubs with the greatest tradition in the cup but it did claim the attention of the rich. PSG, Bayern, and the seven teams with the most economic power in the Premier sent their experts to Frankfurt to verify the behavior of Jvicha Kavaratskhelia. The shock waves from the 22-year-old Georgian’s performance at Anfield in the group stage swept a group of clubs into considering a giant investment. Aurelio de Laurentis, the owner of Napoli, received news of offers for more than 100 million euros. Inflation reached its peak before kick-off at the Westfalenstadion. But the night did not illuminate any individual with a particular light in the choral concert of Naples.

All the members of the Italian team shone. Not because of dazzling technical displays, but because of routines executed with rigor, simplicity and continuity over time. Tireless pressure, continuous unchecking, the vocation to ask for the ball in the least grateful circumstances, characterized Lobotka, Anguissa, Di Lorenzo, Lozano, Osimhen and Kavaratskhelia throughout a day of pick and shovel. This is how they overcame the industrial push of Eintracht in the first minutes. After 45 minutes, the effect of the erosion was palpable: five shots between the posts for none of the opponent, a goal for Osimhen and a penalty missed by Kavaratskhelia.

Eintracht held out until their chains broke at the weakest link. It was Götze, an artistic midfielder in a metallurgical context, who tried to filter an apparently simple pass that Lobotka intercepted without difficulty. The Slovakian did not miss the occasion. With the rivals deployed in his field and the defense in no man’s land, he handed the ball to Di Lorenzo and the full-back, with all the time in the world, launched deep. There Osimhen ran. The Nigerian won the position from Jakic and shot Trapp. The goalkeeper, who had saved a penalty and a one-on-one against Kavaratskhelia, ended up surrendering to the cyclone.

Kolo’s expulsion in the 58th minute cleared the outlook for Napoli. Spalletti’s team completed the process on automatic pilot. Without great fanfare, except for the heel shot with which Kavaratskhelia assisted Di Lorenzo in the 0-2 draw, the fulcrum of a tie that Diego Maradona will sentence in three weeks.

