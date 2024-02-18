Napoli, Mazzarri towards dismissal, Calzona with Hamsik ready

Walter Mazzarri in the closing credits as Napoli coach. The president of the Neapolitans Aurelio De Laurentiis he decided on the second substitution in the running after that of Rudi Garcia in mid-November.

They are ready to replace Mazzarri Francesco Calzona, current coach of Slovakia and former deputy of Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti, together with a Napoli flag Marek Hamsikformer Italian captain and now collaborator of Calzona himself in the national team.

The Slovakia coach has already been authorized by the federation for the dual rolewith a contract until June.

The official announcement is still missing but the change is expected soon to make the new coach's debut already in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Barcelona.