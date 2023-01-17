It’s her ‘o primmo ammore’, the Napoli shirt!. The tweet with which Napoli launches the special shirt for Valentine’s Day refers to the love of knitting.

And the official press release also adds the noble charity motivation linked to the operation. “SSC Napoli, in collaboration with EA7, enriches the collection for the 2022/23 season with the shirt dedicated to Valentine’s Day. A Limited Edition creation that will make its debut in the Napoli-Cremonese Coppa Italia match and which will be on sale from 17 January at 3 pm on the Napoli Web Store, on the Amazon Brand Store, in the Official Stores and in a selected network of retailers.The shirts used for the Napoli-Cremonese match in the Coppa Italia will also be auctioned on MatchWornShirt (www .matchwornshirt.com/event/17-01-2023-napoli-cremonese) from 8 pm this evening until 28 January at 3.30 pm The proceeds from the operation will be entirely donated to charity in support of three non-profit organizations operating in the area Neapolitan in situations related to gender violence: Dedalus Cooperativa Sociale, Le Kassandre and Le Forti Guerriere of the Rione Sanità”.

Still, many of the reactions to the tweet are critical, more or less ironic. “I would just like to know why we have to make ourselves laughed at from all over Italy”, summarizes a fan. “Crazy sex with the Napoli Valentine’s shirt”, relaunches another. With a recurring question: “But who buys these things?”.