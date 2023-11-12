Fabio Cannavaro and Walter Mazzarri are also among the candidates



Rudi Garcia he will not lead Napoli’s training on Wednesday when the championship resumes. The Napoli coach was in fact sacked after Empoli’s 1-0 defeat against Maradona. The attempt to shake things up, at this point, is inevitable for a club that cannot afford not to reach a place in the Champions League.

Once the Conte objective has vanished, it is very likely that the president will decide to rely on a ferryman. At the moment the name he is focusing on is that of Igor Tudor. Among the eligible candidates there is also Fabio Cannavaro, present at the Maradona with his brother and profound expert on the environment, and Walter Mazzarri. For the future, we like Francesco Farioli as the project coach, the young protagonist of Nice’s excellent season.

