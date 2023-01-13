“These evenings happen, now let’s start again”. Massimiliano Allegri tries to turn the page after the very heavy 5-1 defeat that Juve collected on the Napoli field. “The defeat was deserved, we arrived at this game with less energy. Napoli played a good game, we conceded the second goal in our best moment. After closing the gap we created some situations,” says Allegri to Dazn. “Then there are also these evenings, you just need to see the 3-1 goal. We conceded goals from legible situations. When mistakes like this are made, it’s difficult not to concede goals. The championship is long, now we need to recover energy. We came from 8 back-to-back victories, now we have to get back on track.”