It took more than 30 years for the world of football to see Napoli once again proclaim themselves champion of Serie A. The Italian team has delivered in the duel against Udinese and on its second opportunity has been crowned as the best team in the 2022/23 season in Italy.
After drawing last Sunday against Salernitana, and after Lazio’s victory, Napoli was worth a draw to win the title mathematically at the Dacia Arena.
The team led by Luciano Spalletti has shown an overwhelming superiority over all their rivals since the first day, which has led them to win this title. In addition to the coach, one of the great architects of this title is without a doubt the striker Victor Osimhen, who with his goals has pierced the goal of all the rivals he came across along the way. Also, we can’t forget about Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian footballer who has amazed the world with his mastery of both legs. Both have been the architects of the resurgence of Napoli.
When was the last time that Napoli were proclaimed champions of Serie A?
The fans of Naples are in luck, because as we said they had not won Serie A for more than 30 years and this title has been a real ecstasy that puts the finishing touch on a practically perfect season, at least in Serie A. Last time that Napoli won the local title in Italy, it was in the 1989/1990 season at the hands of Diego Armando Maradona, and now they have repeated that feat..
This is the third time in its history that Napoli have been Serie A champions after the aforementioned title in the 1989/90 season and the one they also won in the 1986/87 season. But in addition to Serie A, the Neapolitan team has won other titles throughout its history, let’s see what they are.
|
Qualification
|
Season
|
Italian Cup
|
1961/62
|
Alpine Cup
|
1966
|
Italian Cup
|
1975/76
|
Anglo-Italian League Cup
|
1976
|
A series
|
1986/87
|
Italian Cup
|
1986/87
|
UEFA Cup
|
1988/89
|
A series
|
1989/90
|
Italian Super Cup
|
1990
|
Italian Cup
|
2011/12
|
Italian Cup
|
2013/14
|
Italian Cup
|
2019/20
|
A series
|
2022/23
