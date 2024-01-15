The idea of the América board for this tournament has been clear: Emilio Azcárraga has chosen to keep the squad intact. Until now the only loss has been that of Miguel Layún, who retired. Those from Coapa do not register casualties, however, as we informed you in 90min, departures are not ruled out as long as the offers involve irrefutable figures.
One of the names with the most options to leave the club, not now, but several months ago, is Sebastián Cáceres. Due to what has been done both in América and in the Uruguayan national team, the defender has been being surveyed by clubs in Europe for months, however, until today the Liga MX champions do not have formal offers for the Uruguayan, something that could change in the next hours.
From Italy it is confirmed that Napoli wants a center back in this market at all costs and their strong option is Cáceres, both sportingly and economically. That is why the current Serie A champion would pay the 10 million dollars that América is asking for the transfer of Sebastián, who would have a strong interest in making the move to Europe before the Copa América.
The scenario is simple, the center back does not leave for less than 10 million dollars. Furthermore, before approving the transfer, those from Coapa need to sound out the market for a possible replacement for Cáceres, because if they cannot sign a center back quality instead, they would refuse to sell to you.
#Napoli #signing #Sebastián #Cáceres
