Napoles dream again. The Azzurri destroyed Udinese at home, a team that had started the league very well, drawing with Juve and beating Venice and Spezia, and now they are the solo leader of Calcio (for the first time since February 2018) with 12 points, two more than Inter and Milan.

Today’s date was a huge opportunity, but it worried Southerners quite a bit. Those of Gotti are a complicated team and, in addition, the fatigue of the great game played in Leicester could take its toll. The eleven of Spalletti, however, seized the shock from the first minute, dominated it with authority and deservedly opened the can in the 24th minute with a goal. Insigne received a vertical pass from Mario Rui and beat goalkeeper Silvestri with a Vaseline that Osimhen pushed between sticks one step away from the goal line.

Fabian was again among the best, showing his quality in the construction of the game and touching another great goal with one of his threads from outside the area, which hit the post. Shortly after, the exbético participated in the play of the 0-2 with a long pass for Koulibaly, who found Rrhamani, who scored the goal, with a cross in the small area.

The azzurri finished the job in the second half with another precious goal, a whip from Koulibaly to a pass from Fabián himself, and with a thread from Lozano, who completed the poker game in 84 ‘. Napoli play well, they have a clear identity, a long squad and tonight they can celebrate both the two points of advantage over Inter and Milan, as well as the 10 that separate them from Juventus. Spalletti, under Vesuvius, couldn’t have started better.