Although he had a marked drop in level in the first two months of 2024, Santiago Giménez has had a historic season with Feyenoord, his goal figures are very high despite the fact that the club does not compete with the same integrity as the previous year . Thus, both the player's environment and the Eredivisie club understand that the future of the Cruz Azul player for the summer will be outside the squad and his destiny could be in Serie A with Napoli, according to what they point out from Italy .
Nico Schira, an Italian journalist specialized in the market, anticipates that Napoli understands that they will part ways with Osimhen at the end of the campaign, in what could be their best sale of all time. Thus, Aurelio de Laurentiis's club is already evaluating replacements in the market and the most liked name in the sports area to replace the Nigerian is precisely Santiago Giménez.
The club understands that due to age and the league in which it competes, Santiago has a margin for real growth, which is why his signing continues to be on the wish list, although, in Naples they are not considering moving towards his purchase. blind The source affirms that the sports area has made the decision to closely monitor Giménez for the rest of the campaign and if his performance is positive, Napoli will negotiate with Feyenoord the purchase of the Mexican goalscorer who is seeking the championship. goal
