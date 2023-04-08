After the three points won in Lecce by Spalletti’s team, the agencies have dissolved the reserves. At the start of the championship, the Scudetto for the Neapolitans was offered to 16
Off to the payment of bets on the Napoli championship. The bookmakers, reports Agipronews, dissolve the reserve after the victory in Lecce of the Azzurri who, nine days from the end of the championship, secure the third title in their history. From tonight Sisal has begun to reward bettors who bet on the Neapolitans: an unexpected result, given that at the start of the championship the Scudetto was offered to Napoli at 16, fourth behind Juventus, Inter, Milan and Rome.
closed games
—
Already in the last few weeks, with the ever-widening gap in the standings, Spalletti and his men had dropped to a symbolic share (1.01). From today at least for betting analysts, the games are definitely closed.
April 7 – 11.25pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Napoli #winning #ways #bookmakers #paying #bets #Scudetto
Leave a Reply