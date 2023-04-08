Off to the payment of bets on the Napoli championship. The bookmakers, reports Agipronews, dissolve the reserve after the victory in Lecce of the Azzurri who, nine days from the end of the championship, secure the third title in their history. From tonight Sisal has begun to reward bettors who bet on the Neapolitans: an unexpected result, given that at the start of the championship the Scudetto was offered to Napoli at 16, fourth behind Juventus, Inter, Milan and Rome.