Napoli does what they want in the Champions League too. Spalletti’s team takes 15 ‘to liquidate Rangers’ practice and now, after the 3-0 to the Scots and the victory with the same score as Liverpool in Amsterdam, to secure the first place in the group it will be enough for them to lose in Liverpool with three goals waste.

Spalletti does a bit of turnover, without exaggerating. So Kvaratskhelia can finally enjoy an evening on the bench, while Simeone takes over from Osimhen as center forward. And Cholito is the hero of the evening, with the brace that decides the game. At 11 ‘the Argentine slips between the cheerful central Rangers (19 goals scored in 5 games!) Taking advantage of Di Lorenzo’s good intuition and unlocks it. Four minutes pass and the by now consolidated board with Mario Rui leads to the goal again, as in the occasion of the winning goal at San Siro against Milan. The southpaw crosses, Simeone heads a double. Here Napoli begins to manage the game: Ndombele shakes the crossbar, Raspadori touches a trio that arrives in the final with Ostigard. The Rangers? Dangerous only in one circumstance in the end of the first half. For the rest, a team not up to the Champions League: PSV, which was eliminated by the Scots in the preliminary, would have done better. But this matters little to an increasingly spectacular Naples.