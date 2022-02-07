After the enthusiasm for the victory in Venice and the reopening of the championship fight comes the anger for the Napoli-Inter tickets. In fact, many Neapolitan fans have been waiting for hours today on the site where the tickets for the match against the Nerazzurri scheduled for Saturday are officially sold, in which the Maradona is expected to be full – as far as possible – thanks to the popular prices imposed by Naples, with the curves at 20 euros and the separate ones at 35 euros.