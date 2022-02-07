Over an hour of waiting for the purchase of tickets for the match scheduled for Saturday at 18: protests among the fans
After the enthusiasm for the victory in Venice and the reopening of the championship fight comes the anger for the Napoli-Inter tickets. In fact, many Neapolitan fans have been waiting for hours today on the site where the tickets for the match against the Nerazzurri scheduled for Saturday are officially sold, in which the Maradona is expected to be full – as far as possible – thanks to the popular prices imposed by Naples, with the curves at 20 euros and the separate ones at 35 euros.
Difficulty
–
The site was stormed today by thousands of fans and at one point ran into trouble with over an hour waiting for tickets to be purchased. Complaints from fans also on social networks for the difficulties in purchasing tickets.
February 7, 2022 (change February 7, 2022 | 21:31)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#NapoliInter #ticket #chaos #online #requests #site #haywire
Leave a Reply