NAPLES INTER STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 18 Naples and Inter take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the 36th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Napoli Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

The Serie A match between Napoli and Inter will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Napoli Inter kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm today, Sunday 21 May 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

We have seen where to see Napoli Inter on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Naples (4-3-3): Meret; DiLorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Elmas, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.

