Napoli-Inter, Osimhen penalty and Lautaro-Lobotka foul? Controversy over referee Massa’s decisions

Napoli-Inter ended with a 3-0 victory for the Nerazzurri (signed by Calhanoglu, Barella, Thuram) which leaves a heavy mark in the Scudetto race, putting the Italian champions offside (down to -11) and leaving only Inter themselves in the running at the moment, with Juventus (-2) and Milan (-6) looking to not to lose the lead of the league leaders.

But, the Maradona match also left one controversial tail for a couple of decisions taken by referee Massa (with VAR): The possible foul by Lautaro on Lobotka in the action that gives Inter the advantage e penalty requested by Napoli for contact in the area between Osimhen and Acerbi, with the result 1-0 for the Nerazzurri. Key moments of a match that could also have changed its course. Refereeing decisions that the club led by Aurelio De Laurentiis did not like.

Napoli-Inter, referee Massa’s decisions? The ‘report card’ from The Hague

The AIA’s assessment of Davide Massa’s performance in Napoli-Inter according to what Il Mattino reports, it is positive: referee observers at the Maradona stadium they would have judged the work of the Ligurian whistle positively. However, according to the Neapolitan newspaper, Massa should no longer referee Napoli matches for a while.

And according to Corriere dello Sport, always in reference to the referee Massa “It seems that his performance was appreciated at the referees’ headquarters and promoted almost with maximum marks (the top is 8.70); without prejudice to the doubts in the case between Lobotka and Toro (defined as “half a mistake”)”.

Here is the slow motion video by Luca Marelli (Dazn) and Graziano Cesari (Pressing-Mediaset) on the two episodes

