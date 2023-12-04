Inter beats Maradona. Napoli against referee Massa and Var

A great Inter on Maradona’s night: Calhanoglu, Barella and Thuram sink Napoli. But a couple of episodes leave a bad taste in the mouths of the Italian champions: a foul by Lautaro which would have spoiled the action of the first Nerazzurri goal and the possible penalty by Acerbi on Osimhen. “Massa and the VAR had a bad day. It can happen to anyone, even the players, but I think it was like this”, the words of Napoli’s sporting director, Mauro Meluso.

Napoli-Inter, slow motion by Graziano Cesari (on Pressing on Mediaset) and Luca Marelli (Dazn).

Napoli-Inter, slow motion by Cesari: “Inter’s first goal spoiled by Lautaro’s foul, it was a penalty on Osimhen”

Should Calhanoglu’s goal be canceled out due to a foul by Lautaro Martinez or not? “In the 43rd minute, Lautaro wins a ball in Anguissa’s possession, but is attacked by Lobotka. To keep the Nerazzurri’s advantage, the Argentine holds back his opponent – the analysis by Graziano Cesari, former referee and Pressing moviolista – After 21 seconds, Calhanoglu scores the 1-0. For Cesari, Massa thinks he has everything under control, but he doesn’t see Lautaro’s left arm encircling Lobotka’s hip and, above all, he misses the moment in which the attacker lands on the opponent’s heel. The moviolista states that there are two errors: by referee Massa who does not see the foul and by VAR Marini who does not intervene to help him.

Was the Acerbi-Osimhen contact a penalty for Napoli? “In the 58th minute, with Inter still ahead by a goal, Osimhen has a good ball in the area after a follow-up control, but ends up on the ground after contact with Acerbi just above the achilles tendon. For Cesari, Massa tries to see the action carefully even by bending down to control better. Possession of the ball belongs to the Nigerian, then there is Acerbi’s hip and finally the low contact. Here too, according to the former referee, there should have been a VAR review: ” For me it’s a penalty” was Graziano Cesari’s final verdict to Pressing.

On the Calhanoglu-Anguissa episode. “Finally, the contact between Calhanoglu and Anguissa in the Nerazzurri area in the 22nd minute of the first half cannot be sanctioned.

Napoli-Inter, slow motion Marelli: “Acerbi-Osimhen? Never penalty. Lautaro foul on the first Inter goal? Pitch evaluation”

Should Calhanoglu’s goal be canceled out due to a foul by Lautaro Martinez or not? “Napoli are protesting due to a foul contact by Lautaro Martinez on Lobotka, indeed the contact exists, but the referee has decided to let it continue, as the VAR is an on-field assessment by the referee in this case he cannot intervene”, the words of Luca Marelli to Dazn.

Was the Acerbi-Osimhen contact a penalty for Napoli? “We have seen all the slowed down images – says the former referee on Dazn – there is actually contact on the right foot, but it is very very light and I would never give a penalty. Among other things, Massa was in perfect condition to judge “.

