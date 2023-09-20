The coach relies on his attack to start the cup adventure in the best possible way: “Victor? Let’s hope for a goal straight away. I spoke with Kvara, he must find the desire to have fun and not fixate on the goal”

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita





@

handles50 – braga

San Gennaro worked the miracle, now it’s up to Rudi Garcia to loosen the blood of his players and push them to a convincing debut in the Champions League. We don’t need miracles but just better focus on teamwork that has rarely been seen on the pitch. We need to untie the ties to a Napoli that has recently appeared a bit confusing. Garcia is optimistic: “It’s not going very well in the championship, we’re fifth and they wanted to be higher. I have to learn from the team and the team has to learn from me. But the Champions League is different, another competition. There are only six games, each one counts much more. We are here to win with determination, motivation and also with confidence. We need to be more effective in front of goal and finish without conceding a goal. Five is too many, but taken on eight shots, it means we don’t defend that badly. And then some numbers are not so bad. If we did better in the second half in Genoa, it means that we are physically well.” See also Paulo Dybala is wanted by the great teams of the Premier League

LATE — The team only arrived in Braga late in the evening. The flight from Naples that was supposed to take her to Porto, operated by the AlbaStar company, was more than three hours late than expected. “But we don’t want to be late in the Champions League and start immediately with three points.” To do this, Garcia relies on his stars, Osimhen and Kvara: “Victor started well and we hope he will get back to scoring straight away. The story is different for Khvicha who was slowed down in preparation by an injury. I want him calm and decisive. I spoke to him, he must find the desire to have fun and not fixate on the goal. These are evenings for great players and Kvara is among them.” We still have to wait for Kim’s replacement who arrived from Brazil: “Natan is closer to his best condition, but I want to put him in the right conditions to do well,” says Garcia. See also Bullet and threats, Sampdoria's reply: "We stigmatize all forms of intimidation and violence"

MARIO RUI CONFIDENT — The Portuguese full-back returns home and speaks like a veteran: “We’re ready. For me it’s not a difficult moment. We only did certain things wrong, but the team is united. They’re physically well and we know where we made mistakes and what we need to improve.”