Follow the football match between Napoli and Fiorentina live
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter Napoli – Fiorentina of series A, which is disputed in San Paolo to 15:00 hours can be seen live through
Dazn
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Napoli – Fiorentina
Classification and statistics between Napoli – Fiorentina
Napoli arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the
Inter
while Fiorentina played her last series from Serie A
Lecce
. He Napoli Currently occupies the Position number 2 of series A with 60 points, while its rival, the
Fiorentinaoccupies the Post 8 With 45 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the A series day, the Napoli calendar, the Fiorentina calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-10428723”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Sports /f UTBOL /20250309 /25488 /Napoli-Fiorentina-Serie-A-Ca-in-Direct-Ctx.html “,” Livefyre-Url “:” ARTICLE-10428723 “}
Loading next content …
#Napoli #Fiorentina #football #game #live
Leave a Reply