



















































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Napoli – Fiorentina of series A, which is disputed in San Paolo to 15:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Napoli – Fiorentina

Classification and statistics between Napoli – Fiorentina

Napoli arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



Inter



while Fiorentina played her last series from Serie A



Lecce



. He Napoli Currently occupies the Position number 2 of series A with 60 points, while its rival, the

Fiorentinaoccupies the Post 8 With 45 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the A series day, the Napoli calendar, the Fiorentina calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.