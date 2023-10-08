Napoli Fiorentina live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

NAPLES FIORENTINA STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 8 October 2023, at 8.45 pm Napoli and Fiorentina take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the eighth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Napoli Fiorentina live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Napoli Fiorentina kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Sunday 8 October 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Napoli Fiorentina on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia.

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Parisi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Brekalo; Beltran. All. Italian.

