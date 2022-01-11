In the last six games between these two teams in the competition there have been four wins for the blues and two draws

Napoli-Fiorentina is among the first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup. Thursday 13 January (starting at 6 pm at Maradona) will be the 18th challenge between these two teams in the competition: it is one of the classics, with the focus above all in the 70s and 80s but with a recent final, that of May. 2014 won 3-1 by the Neapolitans (double by Insigne and goal by Mertens on one side, goal by Juan Manuel Vargas on the other). The blues were coached by Rafa Benitez, the viola by Vincenzo Montella. Now it will be Luciano Spalletti against Vincenzo Italiano, coaches who arrive at this appointment with very different moods.

The moment – Napoli found an important victory in the last round, at home against Sampdoria: 1-0 thanks to Andrea Petagna’s acrobatics. The Azzurri’s 2022 started with 4 points in two games, also considering the previous draw on the Juventus field. Napoli remains +5 from the Lady (5th in the standings), with the top occupied by Inter 6 points away (but the Nerazzurri must recover the match against Bologna). Fiorentina, on the other hand, licks their wounds after the noisy thud on the Turin pitch: 4-0 for Ivan Juric’s men. The Viola have not won since the last Italian Cup match played, on 15 December against Benevento (2-1 at the Franchi): then two draws – against Sassuolo and Verona – before the defeat in Turin, with the match not played in the middle. at home with Udinese.

Previous – The aforementioned final of 2014 was not the last match between Napoli and Fiorentina in the Italian Cup: the two teams met in the quarter-finals of the 2016/17 season, with the Azzurri 1-0 victory thanks to the match goal. by José Callejon. The overall balance in the competition is six wins for the Neapolitans, eight draws and three wins for the Tuscans, the last one dated 6 January 1988 in the first leg of the round of 16: from that moment there have been four wins for Napoli and two draws. Also considering Serie A, the Azzurri have won the last three matches with an overall score of 10-1: this year the Franchi got a 1-2 in comeback.

