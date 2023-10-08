Napoli are defeated at home by Fiorentina, who win 3-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in the match valid for the eighth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. The Viola coached by Italiano prevailed with goals from Brekalo, Bonaventura and Gonzalez. Osimhen’s momentary equalizer on a penalty was not enough for the hosts. The victory allows Fiorentina to rise to 17 points and join Juve in third place. Napoli remains at 14, slipping to -7 behind leaders Milan.

The match

The start of the match is pyrotechnic. Fiorentina comes very close to scoring in the 5th minute with Martinez Quarta’s overhead kick, Osimhen invents himself as a defender and saves on the line. On the other side, immediately afterwards, Politano turns on Di Lorenzo who shoots high. It’s no surprise if the goal that breaks the deadlock arrives in the 7th minute. Martinez Quarta deflects Bonaventura’s cross, the ball hits the post and Brekalo reiterates it into the net: 0-1.

Napoli tries to react but the Italian champions’ maneuver is not fluid. Despite the problems, the team coached by Garcia found the equalizer in the 22nd minute: Osimhen scored, but the offside canceled out the tie. The home team’s pressure increased and was rewarded before the break. Fiorentina creates a disaster in the disengagement. Parisi places the ball badlyOsimhen gets the assist and is knocked down by Terracciano: penalty and the Nigerian doesn’t make a mistake, 1-1 at half time.

The script does not change at the start of shooting. Fiorentina didn’t give up pushing and in the 51st minute hit the post with Ikone, freed by Nzola. Napoli tries to take advantage of the second Viola gift in the 59th minute, when Kayode triggers Osimhen with a ramshackle lateral foul: Terracciano closes the goal and saves. The Tuscans regained the lead in the 63rd minute with a bit of luck. The rebound between Duncan and Olivera becomes an assist for Bonaventura, winning dish and 1-2.

Napoli would have half an hour of the match to get back on track but they seem stuck. Kvaratskhelia only shows up with a ramshackle shot from outside, the entry of Simeone in place of Osimhen doesn’t bear fruit. In the final, Fiorentina closes the score. Bonaventura, the absolute protagonist, makes the move in the 93rd minute Parisi offering Gonzalez the ball to make it 3-1: viola trio, Napoli knocked out.