There are no surprises nor is it a scenario that Nervión did not foresee. The great season he is having Dodi Lukebakio It does not go unnoticed by big European clubs that are stalking the Belgian and that in some cases would be willing to take the step forward in this same winter market to try to recruit him with million-dollar offers.

The last team that sounds strongly at the start of the week is the leader of the Italian Serie A, the Naples. There is incipient interest from the Partenopeo club in the Sevilla FC attacker, who adds 9 goals so far in the league and has become one of the most valued wingers on the continental scene. Dodi is in Napoli’s sights and they even point out that conversations have already taken place with his entourage to explore the possibility of an agreement, as the Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has advanced.

The Sevilla winger has thus positioned himself as one of the possible replacements for the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Naples after the departure of their star to PSG for 70 million euros. Antonio Conte’s team has plenty of liquidity to look for new reinforcements and that is where the Sevilla player’s name appears. Napoli, in any case, has other alternatives such as Manchester United’s Argentine Garnacho or Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa.

In it Sevilla FCMeanwhile, it is not the sale of the Belgian that they have scheduled for this window. They want Lukebakio to last at least until the end of the season. He is Sevilla FC’s offensive beacon and its most valued player. Despite the market movements surrounding Dodi, the coach has asked that his scorer not be touched and the club seems to be following the same line. Sevilla FC, which has completed the sale of Montiel, is working on other transfers such as that of Loïc Badé.