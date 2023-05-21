After 8 wins in a row, the nerazzurri are knocked out at Maradona thanks to the expulsion in the 41st minute of Gagliardini (two yellow cards). Goals from Anguissa, Di Lorenzo and Gaetano decide. Momentary 1-1 from Lukaku

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello

Now Napoli has truly beaten everything and everyone: there is no team that has escaped the infernal machine built by Spalletti. Inter were missing and fell to Maradona today in a match dominated by the Azzurri, but negatively conditioned by the expulsion of an absurd Gagliardini in the first half: in 10 Inzaghi’s ammunition was reduced by a lot and this 3-1 makes it more the Nerazzurri’s race towards the Champions League was complicated given that now Milan are fifth only at -2.

ON STARTUP — If the Italian champions wear the shiny dress of the party, deploying the best possible formation with the recovery of the Kvara arrow in the trident with Osimhen and Elmas, Simone Inzaghi pushes the turnover beyond any previous border: evidently the final of the Italian Cup on Wednesday and above all that of the Champions League on June 10 against Guardiola’s tank impose more extreme rotations. Thus, both the flanks with Bellanova and Gosens inside, and a good part of the midfield change: finally it’s up to Asllani to be the starting director, with the novelty Gagliardini and the certainty of Barella. D’Ambrosio and De Vrij are the substitutions behind, while up front the logic of the Nerazzurri coach is now carved in stone: Lukaku-Correa are the duo designated for Serie A. See also Giovinazzi races to Abu Dhabi with a helmet dedicated to Raikkonen

GAGLIA FACTOR — No initial pasillo this time, no homage to the winners by the guests, then on the pitch the players from Campania are still trying to find burning motivation this season. Spalletti will also have to manage the catchphrase about his future but he is very keen on this match as an ex, against the only team he has not yet beaten among the other 19 Serie A players. His Napoli is high, aggressive even if less intense than other times: in the first half Anguissa tries a surprise trick with a sudden shot, almost from the ground, to compatriot Onana, on the pitch despite a little fever on the eve. Osimhen, on the other hand, engages in continuous melee against De Vrij and shows up for a central header and an acrobatic bicycle kick attempt. The first half, however, revolved around the reckless fouls of Gagliardini, perpetually out of time and reprimanded several times by Inzaghi. Already booked in the 19th minute, he lifts his leg too much again a few minutes later and is pardoned: Inzaghi doesn’t take it away, as he often does when you risk worse trouble with one of his players, and here’s the inevitable joke: the second yellow card in the 40th minute. An ingenuity of a player destined to “expire” in a month, with his head completely out of the match, which completely changes the face of the match and prepares Inter for a second half of the battle. See also America could not win and is still out of the top eight

RECOVERY — In fact, in the second half, Napoli in numerical superiority significantly increased the pressure in the opposing area: the pressing was more systematic, one-on-ones on the Kvara wing became a constant. Inzaghi changes the men, but not the form, putting in Brozo in place of Barella and Acerbi for Bastoni. But in a match that is becoming more and more defensive, the Nerazzurri even manage to restart and create a real danger in front of Meret’s goal. It happens when Lukaku holds the ball and Bellanova can unleash his driving wheels on the right: the cross is perfect for a winning conclusion from the other winger, but Gosens butts awkwardly. However, as the minutes went by, Spalletti’s patient dribbling led his team to frequently enter where they hadn’t succeeded before, in the penalty area. So the danger becomes imminent and Onana, after having saved by diving on Kvara, can’t really do anything about Anguissa’s sudden and close turn: a Cameroonian who punishes another. See also Racist insults in Koulibaly: Bergamo fan identified and reported

BEAT AND BEAT — For a certain phase of the match, Inzaghi gave up a striker by putting Dimarco in an improvised back four and Dumfries as a high winger with only Big Rom up front. Even if a bit casually, with this construction Inter gets an equal chance: it’s a header from the Dutchman saved on the line by Juan Jesus. But even if Napoli always have the ball at their feet and create a constant sense of danger, in the end Inter really find the equal, when Lautaro also joins the attacking line: the paw, however, comes from Lukaku on a grazing cross of my friend Dimarco. It’s lightning fast, unexpected, it leaves Maradona all stunned in the 81st minute. But it’s just a happy illusion because he immediately returns to riding the Neapolitan wave. Captain Di Lorenzo, one of the less celebrated heroes of the Scudetto, fished the goal of his life with a spectacular left-footed shot at the crossroads that closed the game. A super Onana avoids the 3-1 with a miracle on Politano, but can do nothing in the last open-field counterattack concluded by Gaetano. He is the only true Neapolitan in the squad and he hadn’t scored yet: after all, he deserved this joy.

May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 20:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Napoli #extends #party #Inter