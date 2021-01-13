Empoli

The visiting team is the first in Serie B with 34 points, beating teams like Salernitana, Cittadella, Monza and Spal. He currently accumulates an undefeated of 12 days, yielding the points for the last time, on November 1 of the previous year against Venezia.

On his way to the Italian Cup he has eliminated teams like Renate, Benevento and Brescia. Now his goal is to knock down the current champion of the tournament that will make its debut.

Of the last five matches played as a visitor, they have achieved three wins and two draws. Brignoli, Romagnoli, Stulac and Olivieri are the players with the most minutes in the current campaign.