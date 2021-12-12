Napoli is defeated at home by Empoli 1-0 in the match of the 17th matchday of Serie A and slips to fourth place in the standings. Spalletti’s blues, on their second consecutive knockout, remain at 36 points and are overtaken by Atalanta. Andreazzoli’s Empoli, protagonist of an amazing championship, climbs to seventh place with 26 points, just 2 points behind Juventus. The Tuscan team conquers the Diego Armando Maradona stadium with Cutrone’s daring goal, who scored ‘without his knowledge’ in the 70th minute.

On a corner from the left, Anguissa heads to clear the area. The ball bounces off Cutrone’s neck and shoots towards the Neapolitan goal: Ospina fails to intervene, 0-1. Napoli, who hit a crossbar with Elmas in the first half, collects the second wood with Petagna, who hits the post in the siege of the last 20 minutes. Empoli defends itself with order and leads to the prestigious victory. Napoli stumbles again, the top moves away.