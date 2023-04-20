Strength, head, leadership: Victor is a complete 9. Chelsea, United and PSG like him. And Drogba recommends it…

Even half an Osimhen is worth a lot. And it’s not a market joke. What it means to have Victor Osimhen in Napoli was understood even better in this quarter-final match against Milan. The absence in the first leg weighed a lot and in the second leg, even if not at his best, the Nigerian center forward still kept the Rossoneri defense apprehensive, at the same time even managing to score a good header, even if too late to feed the blue hopes of qualification. Victor deserves applause for the generosity he has shown, for the desire he has had to take over the team and lead it towards a dream, which is his dream. He confided this to President Aurelio De Laurentiis on the day they met in the summer of 2020, before signing the contract that would have linked him to Naples until 2025: he wanted to win the Scudetto, but was aiming for the Champions League. Probably another player, thinking only of his own interests, would not have played for Nigeria due to the slight muscle discomfort he had, and would not have returned on Tuesday, risking a relapse which unfortunately could not be excluded. And up to the last possible second he chased the semifinal with all his strength, urging the public to push the team to the enterprise. See also David Ospina arouses criticism: president of Naples was outraged

Leader — Here, this season the Victor man has grown, allowing the fabulous athlete to complete himself. Undoubtedly the birth of his daughter contributed to this growth. The rest is thanks to Luciano Spalletti who improved him in every aspect, the centre-forward put all his desire to emerge, not to stop and the results are there to prove it. He left his discontinuity perplexing, mainly due to some serious injuries, well this season despite some muscle problems he showed numbers of absolute value: 26 goals in 31 games played. He argued about the fact that he played for himself and less for the team, his tactical and behavioral attitude has changed for some time. His body language is like a leader, always ready to “push” his team into attack, leading the pressing, but also sacrificing himself with a few more runs back and even on set pieces in the defensive phase.

Wanted — See also The Art of Fighting 2 show: triumph of Luca Cecchetti and Alessio Lorusso For all these reasons and more it has become one of the most coveted pieces on the market. Because with his characteristics – he shoots an incredible number of times during a match – he is a unique center forward on the international scene. At 24 he is entering full maturity and can now be firmly considered among the five strongest center forwards in Europe. Then you can have different preferences, there can also be different moments of form, but since he recovered from the cheekbone fracture he has always played at high levels. It will be because of the mask… Jokes aside at the moment there are three clubs that have shown a more direct interest and we mention them in alphabetical order: Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. And if someone sinks the shot by presenting an indispensable offer, we’ll only find out by living. President De Laurentiis has set the price of his price tag at 150 million and still hopes to convince Victor and his entourage to extend his contract with Napoli. At the same time, the player is happy with Napoli and wants to improve. And today finding better is not easy given the international competitiveness achieved by the blue club. Because, for example, Chelsea will also be able to offer sumptuous contracts but will be out of the European cups next season. From this point, Manchester United have been following the Nigerian for some time and appear more decisive in their choice. See also Rumors of signings of the FC Barcelona: Lewandowski, Koundé, Reguilón and much more

Drogba’s advice — He is the idol of Victor Osimhen, who is also proud to be his friend, and here, Didier Drogba, from the microphones of Canal plus, also spoke of the blue: “If he is really in the sights of a club like PSG, shows the full extent of his talent and the season he is doing. But it’s not the club he needs to continue his growth ”. An advice that is also a warning, because in the Qatari team that trains in Paris too many stars have never brought great results. We will see the choice of Victor and Napoli.

