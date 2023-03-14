Initially, the Interior Ministry had decided to ban the sale of tickets for all German fans. Then, the TAR of Naples excluded only Frankfurt fans from the purchase. However, 400 still reached Salerno and are moving towards Naples.

Tomorrow, March 15, the return match of the Champions League between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at the Maradona stadium. A match that has become a diplomatic case, starting with the sale of tickets for the away sector.

The reason for the ban on the sale of tickets only to Frankfurt fans has distant roots. Of historic rivalries between the ultras of their respective teams. And already in the first round, at the end of the match on 21 February, there had been clashes between the fans.

33 Frankfurt fans were arrested in flagrante delicto. The German police then tried to trace the others who tried several times to attack the Neapolitan fans. From there, the concern in view of the return match.

Despite the measures taken by Italy to avoid clashes, injuries and possible arrests tomorrow, 400 Frankfurt fans have already reached Salerno and are moving towards Naples.

Therefore, the concern of possible tensions between the fans is rising, after the ban on the sale of tickets in the away sector imposed by the Prefect and confirmed by the TAR for residents of Frankfurt.

To avoid unrest or problems, the blue club has released a video appeal to its supporters through its social channels. “Dear Napoli fans, it is your captain speaking to you – says Di Lorenzo in the clip -. We are experiencing an exceptional season and tomorrow we can make history for Napoli if we manage to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time.”

The fear, however, is that something could go wrong and that the blue ultras could be sucked into the vortex of violence that makes football a complex world, which goes far beyond love for one’s team.