Naples – An extraordinary Naples dominates Juventus in the championship challenge of the 18th day of Serie A and makes a significant extension at the top of the standings. In a Maradona stadium dressed to the nines, the Azzurri impose themselves with a sound 5-1.

They decide the brace of a super Osimhen (more and more top scorer with 12 goals) and the seals of Kvaratskhelia, Rrahmani and Elmaswhile the guest ring of is of no use Of Maria.

While waiting for Lecce-Milan, Spalletti’s team momentarily flies to +10 on second place, continuing to send very clear signals to all rivals.