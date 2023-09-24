High tension in the Italian club: the Nigerian, replaced 4′ from the end, openly challenges coach Garcia

Matteo Dalla Vite – Bologna

Where has Napoli gone? In the network of an attentive and dynamic Bologna but above all within the confines of too many uncertainties revealed in development, in personality, in the distribution of tasks and movements preparatory to remaining the best team in Italy. It ends 0-0 with Osimhen who misses a penalty (generously awarded by Ayroldi) and then leaves – because he has been replaced – from the field with large gestures of dissent towards Garcia’s choice who – it is evident – has not yet given full meaning to his creation shielded. Bologna stops another big team after Juventus and Napoli rises to 8 points after winning in the Champions League but counting 2 points in the last 3 Serie A games, showing clear steps backwards compared to a championship ago. Highlighted, with marked accents, also at Dall’Ara.

dare pole — Thiago Motta chooses Aebischer as captain and “plates up” the announced lineup: Zirkzee in front and on the sides Ndoye and Karlsson on the wings. Garcia starts with the trident with immediate lightning strikes, namely Kvara, Osimhen and Raspadori, also giving the centrality of the defensive line – as mentioned – to Natan near Ostigard. Dall’Ara with 26,000 spectators, also present Saputo who has lived longer in Bologna than in Canada (his son Luca is in the club, his fourth-born Jesse plays in the Under 17 rossoblù), Ayroldi referees: the start is a poisonous opportunity from Napoli, 5th minute, launch by Raspadori and Osimhen (who escaped to Lucumi) diagonalizes taking the post, Kvara arrives and at first impact puts the ball just wide. The first yellow card goes to Olivera, for Bologna’s very first high note they also have to wait for the first forced substitution: Posch gets injured and in the 10th minute he has to give way to De Silvestri. Napoli are in control, Bologna initially thinks more about waiting than about development and possession, also suffering a harmless header from Osimhen in the 11th minute. See also Real Madrid offers Ceballos a new contract until 2025

Small fires — The match is alive with small flare-ups: Bologna can’t find Meret, Napoli looks for the right intuition in front of Motta’s team who from the half hour onwards tries to maneuver a little more, keeping the ball but also and above all compacting quickly , closing the spaces to a Napoli that tries to light up especially on the Kvara-Osimhen axis with the seams of Anguissa (among the best ever) and Zielinski. There is chaos in the area in the 30th minute: Skorupski comes out uncertain, but with Ostigard annoying him, on a high ball, a situation arises in the area in which Osimhen goes to the ground following contact with De Silvestri: nothing to report as shortly afterwards when Freuler takes space from Olivera but the contact is light and not enough to be punished. The first half ends with a high shot from Raspadori (45′) after a half-break from Osimhen. Bottom line: not a good match, even a boring one, with Napoli more twisted than loose and Bologna who – slow in offensive development – never used Meret’s gloves. See also Parma-Sampdoria, the official lineups

generous rigor — Second half: Garcia passes Mario Rui for the yellow card Olivera, Lobotka has to close right to the left – getting the yellow – due to an escape from Ndoye, and in short the take-off in the 10th minute of the second half is not yet on the agenda. In the 15th minute, a shot from Kvara commits the right Skorupski but it’s a sort of other small flare-up that gives a jolt to the match. In the 16th minute, Bologna made an incursion with Zirkzee trying to assist Ferguson while on the other side Skorupski intervened without struggling too much on Osimhen’s conclusion. The slowness of development prevails: Napoli have so far been dangerous only when they have been able to extend into spaces with their Nigerian; Bologna tried more to distance themselves from dangers than create truly poisonous ones. Motta brings in Saelemaekers for Ndoye and Calafiori – also purchased to be a central defender – for Lucumi (injured). And Garcia? Politano takes over for Raspadori, author of a dull match. In the 27th minute the episode that could trigger everything: on a ball crossed low by Kvara, Calafiori intercepts and the ball hits his left arm: it’s game dynamics, arms congruent with the movement on the pitch but despite this Ayroldi delivers the ball on the spot to Naples. Generous. Osimhen: out. Zirkzee’s response is in the 30th minute: the first shot reaches Meret. See also Cristiano Ronaldo: his mother gave the 'CR7' shirt to Pope Francis

tense nerves — Garcia decides to remove Kvara, who is increasingly annoyed, and also Osimhen who doesn’t take it well at all and gesticulates a lot when leaving the field; Motta puts on Orsolini and El Azzouzi. Bologna takes more initiative and pace, Zirkzee turns weakly towards Meret in the 90th minute but it is a sign of their willingness to try. Anguissa requests a substitution due to a problem with his left thigh, the fourth official signals 5 minutes of injury time and Napoli is (and remains) such a big question mark.