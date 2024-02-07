Napoli, De Laurentiis on Spalletti: 'Mistake not holding him back. I had to go into a head-on collision”

“My mistake was not going into a head-on collision with Spalletti. I had to keep the point still. You won the scudetto and you say you love this city and then you say you leave with this simplicity, demonstrating that you don't believe in that team. My mistake was to accept his request out of gratitudefor bringing me back the championship after 33 years.” Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis returns with these words on Luciano Spalletti's farewell last summer during a press conference in Castelvolturno.

“I at the Bearzot Award at the Maschio Angioino, it was March 24th, I say that Spalletti will stay with us and he doesn't deny it -continues the number one of the blue club-. The two defeats came in April and the draw between the Champions League and the championship with Milan. To boost Spalletti's moraleto show him that even if the team was declining I was with him and I wouldn't have blamed him for the exit from the Champions League, I sent him the exercise of the option via certified e-mail. The legal modality envisaged. I would never have believed that at the dinner on May 12th he would tell us his intention to return to being a farmer in Tuscany, to take a sabbatical. I didn't give up. I wanted to find a way to retain Spalletti even on a friendly basis. I also doubted whether Gravina had already contacted him. But I had no proof. He wanted to leave as a winner, he's okay with it.”

Read also

Thiago Motta, Milan-Juve? Agent excludes Napoli: “It wouldn't work even if De Laurentiis…”