Napoli falls at home to Fiorentina. Garcia out of the fans

Napoli stops again. After victories against Udinese and Lecce, Rudi Garcia’s team loses at Maradona 3-1 with Italian’s Fiorentina. The Viola seemed to be in control of the pitch for a long time and the Italian champions suffered a heavy defeat (third defeat of the season after those against Lazio and Real Madrid in the Champions League). Now leaders Milan are ahead by 7 points and the Champions League zone at 3. Boos from the audience (who instead had everyone applauding after 2-3 against the Blancos during the week) at the end of the match and on social media the Garcia out of some fans on social media towards the coach who took over the legacy of Luciano Spalletti.

Naples knocked out. Osimhen, Politano and Garcia’s substitutions. “I take responsibility for the defeat but not for changes”

Many were not convinced by the changes. In particular Osimhen’s exit in the 77th minute (when, including injury time, there was over a quarter of an hour still to play): the Nigerian striker had been Napoli’s best up to that point and not having him in the final assault on Fiorentina left many perplexed. Nervousness then from Politano when in the 57th minute he left (Cajuste in his place). “We certainly have to avoid certain types of attitudes, then at this moment they certainly make more noise because the results aren’t coming. We need to have respect for the coach and for whoever comes in, but these are things that we will sort out in the locker room between us. At the moment we will have a reaction it can stay, there are too many things happening right now and it’s not good”, the words of captain Di Lorenzo at the end of the match. “Politano’s gesture? Footballers pay attention to everything, when they speak they put their hand in front of their mouth… if you make certain gestures you want to send a signal. But I add that in my opinion footballers should be put in their proper role”, Beppe Bergomi’s analysis in the Sky studies.

“The substitutions? With hindsight we can make all the winning substitutions of the match. When you lose Anguissa and you’re losing it seems logical to me to bring in a more offensive player to score goals (Raspadori came on in the 32nd, ed.). Switching to two centre-forwards and losing the midfield, I chose not to lose the ball and equalise. We had a great chance with Raspa, who looked for the Cholito and we missed the chance to equalize. I take responsibility for the defeat but not for changes”, said Rudi Garcia in the press room at the end of the match.

Napoli, Garcia on the fans’ boos and the defeat against Fiorentina

On the booing of the Napoli fans at the team at the end of the match after the 1-3 draw against Fiorentina. “They are right not to be happy about losing an important match at home. We are all pissed off, we expected to do better and we didn’t. We have to win in Verona, until we go on a streak of 3 victories we will be once inside and one outside the first 4 places.”

Analysis of the match. “There’s bitterness, frustration, it’s a bad result. We shouldn’t have conceded the first goal, the penalty before the break should have given us an extra boost. Then there was the great opportunity to double the lead, on the third goal we were everyone forwards to try to equalize. It’s not good to be so unaggressive on the defensive line, when you lose and only make four fouls it means there’s something wrong”, explains the Napoli coach to Dazn. What didn’t work? “With high pressing we had to be more clear-headed in finding Osimhen, we didn’t give anything away outgoing but we weren’t able to exploit the depth. Then Anguissa got injured and we changed our idea of ​​the game but we have to improve in helping the midfielders with the two wingers With the arrival of fresh players it went a little better but it wasn’t enough. It wasn’t our day, it was a bad evening.”

