Napoli Cremonese live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Italian Cup match

NAPLES CREMONESE STREAMING TV – Tonight, Tuesday 17 January 2023, at 21 Naples and Cremonese take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to see Napoli Cremonese on live TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Naples and Cremonese will be visible on live free-to-air TV on Canale 5. Extensive pre and post match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Napoli Cremonese is scheduled for 9 pm today, Tuesday 17 January 2023. In live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Napoli Cremonese on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

NAPLES (4-3-3): Sirigu; Bereszynski, Ostigard, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Ndombele, Demme, Elmas; Lozano, Simeone, Raspadori. Herds Spalletti.

CREMONESE (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Hendry, Aiwu, Lochoshvili; Ghiglione, Pickel, Castagnetti, Quagliata; Good help; Afena-Gyan, Ciofani. All. Ballardini.

