Napoli did not stop, beating Cremonese 3-0 and consolidating their leadership in the standings. In the meantime, Juve beat Fiorentina 1-0 and returned to “seeing” the European cup zone despite the penalty. Now, all eyes on the Champions League: on Tuesday, Milan receive Conte’s Tottenham in the first leg of the round of 16. Meanwhile, in the world of skiing, Italy is preparing to experience the last week of competitions after the two gold medals already won by Brignone and Bassino. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the central managing editor of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video