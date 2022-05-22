Unexpected football, on a Sunday that could and should have been a holiday. But old rusts among the ultras of the opposing supporters have made the situation degenerate with the game suspended for more than 10 minutes at 12 ‘of the first half. It was understood that a bad air was blowing at the entrance to the Curva Piscina by the Napoli ultras. Boorish, violent and provocative choirs immediately reciprocated. Everything had already begun at least half an hour before the match on Viale Garibaldi, near the stadium, there had been clashes between Napoli fans on two minibuses and local groups. The police somehow calmed down the clashes that later became the fuse for what happens inside. Because in the Piscina curve you pass from choirs to de facto streets. A dangerous launch of smoke bombs begins in the sector divided between Neapolitans and La Spezia. Then some Napoli ultrà climbs over the balustrade to seek physical clash with sticks. The referee Marchetti suspends the match while the intervention of the police is late. In addition, from the Curva Ferrovia, that of the La Spezia ultras, someone invades the field to look for the physical confrontation on the opposite side. It is difficult to find calm. Napoli players intervene to calm their fans. But the game is suspended for about ten minutes. Then the head of public order, the Digos official, Cariola, tells the referee that we can start over. While insults and provocations continue from the curves, intolerance and racism are the masters. Now it is hoped that the outflow from the stadium will not lead to further clashes.