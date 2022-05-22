Spalletti’s team scored three goals in the first half, the Ligurians still satisfied for the salvation. Challenge interrupted at 12 ‘due to unrest among fans in the stands. Last game for Insigne with the Neapolitans
Unexpected football, on a Sunday that could and should have been a holiday. But old rusts among the ultras of the opposing supporters have made the situation degenerate with the game suspended for more than 10 minutes at 12 ‘of the first half. It was understood that a bad air was blowing at the entrance to the Curva Piscina by the Napoli ultras. Boorish, violent and provocative choirs immediately reciprocated. Everything had already begun at least half an hour before the match on Viale Garibaldi, near the stadium, there had been clashes between Napoli fans on two minibuses and local groups. The police somehow calmed down the clashes that later became the fuse for what happens inside. Because in the Piscina curve you pass from choirs to de facto streets. A dangerous launch of smoke bombs begins in the sector divided between Neapolitans and La Spezia. Then some Napoli ultrà climbs over the balustrade to seek physical clash with sticks. The referee Marchetti suspends the match while the intervention of the police is late. In addition, from the Curva Ferrovia, that of the La Spezia ultras, someone invades the field to look for the physical confrontation on the opposite side. It is difficult to find calm. Napoli players intervene to calm their fans. But the game is suspended for about ten minutes. Then the head of public order, the Digos official, Cariola, tells the referee that we can start over. While insults and provocations continue from the curves, intolerance and racism are the masters. Now it is hoped that the outflow from the stadium will not lead to further clashes.
THE MATCH
It has little history. In the sense that Spezia is too relaxed after having celebrated their salvation, while the Napoli that Spalletti redesigns for the occasion, has several players who are keen to make a good impression on the pitch. And so after 4 ‘percussion action by Politano who makes thirty meters ball and chain and concludes with a left foot without anyone to effectively oppose him. After the suspension, I immediately doubled with Petagna as a pivot to unmark Zielinski, in the left net. Shortly after it is Demme who takes away the whim of the goal, but the dribble in the open area between the German and Petagna becomes embarrassing for the defense of Spezia. Manaj scores with his head, but is offside. In the second half, Spezia tries harder but Koulibaly and his teammates are keen to close the tournament with the least beaten defense in Serie A. And Napoli succeeds thanks to the inaccuracies of Manaj (who also hits a crossbar) and an excellent parade from Serie A. debut Marfella on Salcedo. The other goalkeeper also did well in first A, because the Bosnian Zovko got out of the box well on Osimhen, who entered the final. It ends 0-3 but football would be something else.
