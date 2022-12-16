The name of Hirving Lozano has sounded loud in the last hours in the European market. Sources report that the Mexican has many options to leave Napoli in the summer transfer period, since the player has no intention of renewing with the Italian team and from 2023, he only has one year left on his contract with the club. The same one who prefers to sell him rather than lose him as a free agent in 2024.
Napoli’s intention is to recover a little of the investment they made at the time for Lozano, who is the second most expensive signing in the club’s history. The possibility that the Mexican will leave the current leader of Serie A grows now that information states that the Neapolitans are already working to find a direct replacement for ‘Chucky’ and have on the table the name of one of the players who stands out for Be one of the fastest on the planet.
According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Adama Traoré is Napoli’s number one option if they lose Lozano next summer. The player attracts a lot within the club due to his well-known physical conditions and although they understand that he is not living close to the best moment of his career, they consider that they are in a position to recover the man who is currently a member of Wolverhampton. In addition, the price of it is considerably low, therefore, it would not represent an investment greater than possible.
