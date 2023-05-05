His impressive first round, his close relationship with Latin America and the eternal figure of Diego Maradona. Napoli gets the Serie A crown for the third time in its history, at the hands of Luciano Spalletti. We analyze the campaign of the team and its key players.

The long-awaited third ‘Scudetto’ is finally celebrated in the streets of Naples. The title was given after the draw against Udinese to one goal, as a visitor, with five days to go in the Italian league. The Neapolitans celebrated with their coach, Luciano Spalletti, who is already considered an idol and is also the longest-serving strategist to win Serie A (64 years).

“My greatest emotion is to see the Neapolitan fans happy,” he declared. Spalletti after winning the tournament. The technical director has been one of the keys for the ‘Partenopei’ to shout champions again.

This Thursday, May 4, the southern squad arrived in the city of Udine in what was their second chance to lift the cup. Only one point was enough for them, but the match started in the worst possible way. Udinese took the lead at minute 14, through the mediation of the Slovenian Sandi Lovric and fears arose of a new postponement of the festivities.

For the complementary period, the team’s scorer, Victor Osimhen, emerged. The Nigerian scored at minute 52 and added his 22nd goal in the championship. It was the point that Naples had been waiting for 33 years.

A fan gets emotional at Napoli’s title celebration. Naples, Italy, May 4, 2023. © Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

Spalletti: a love-hate relationship with the ‘Partenopei’ fans

On July 21, 2021, Luciano Spalletti was presented after the departure of Gennaro Gattuso, who had left Napoli in fifth position in Serie A with 75 points, with no chance of being in the Champions League.

The fans, who now applaud him and celebrate with him the long-awaited third ‘Scudetto’, did not have much sympathy with Spalletti, since since his arrival, heavyweights have left the squad such as the historic scorer Dries Mertens, who wore the captain’s headband , together with Lorenzo Insigne and the Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly. In addition, the fans did not seem to understand his sports project and the contracts he made at the time.

Qualifying for the Champions League in the 2021-2022 season would not be enough for some Neapolitan fans, who came to steal the coach’s car to pressure his departure. Napoli finished third with 79 league points won by Milan, while Spalletti poked fun at the car episode.

Napoli, a team with a Latin American flavor

The best times of Napoli in the 80s and 90s evoke an Argentine, Diego Armando Maradona, but the team in recent years has seen Colombians, Mexicans, Uruguayans and Brazilians. In the champion squad there is representation from four Latin American countries: Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Uruguay.

After Maradona, Giovanni Simeone “The Cholito” he became the second Argentine to be champion with Napoli. The experienced 27-year-old striker arrived this season and although he has not been the undisputed starter, for some he was the amulet they needed to win the ‘Scudetto’. “The Cholito” he has scored eight goals in 28 games.

With 2,026 minutes, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano became the first Mexican to be champion in Italy. Lozano has been a kind of alternate starter, but his defensive work was valued and exalted by his coach, Luciano Spalletti. He has scored four goals and is the seventh assister for the Neapolitans.

Uruguayan Mathías Olivera narrowly became the club’s hero on the previous date against Salernitana at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples. His was the goal that opened the scoring of that duel, which ultimately ended in a draw and without the possibility of celebrating the title at home. He is also the first Uruguayan to win a league title with Napoli.

Juan Jesús, from Brazil, is the other Latin American player on this squad. The defender has accumulated 16 games and is the second player from his country to win Serie A with this shirt.

Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, the revelation duo of European football

The Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the Nigerian Victor Osimhen have shone with their own light in order to get this title. The former has 14 goals and 14 assists, while Osimhen accumulates 27 goals and four assists, in all competitions.

Image of a mural in the center of Naples, Italy, with a drawing of Diego Maradona, on the left, and on the right the portrait of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen. April 24, 2023. © Andrew Medichini

Osimhen, 24, arrived in 2020 from Lille in France as the most expensive signing in the club’s history (40 million euros). Since then, he has adapted to Italian football to become the great striker he is today. For this campaign, he had the unexpected explosion of Kvaratskhelia, who arrived from Dinamo Batumi, from Georgia, in exchange for just over 10 million euros.

Kvaratskhelia’s overflow has combined with Osimhen’s physical power and goalscoring talent to end up being the nightmare of all defenses. Kvaratskhelia is already nicknamed “Kvaradona”.