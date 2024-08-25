Napoli beat Bologna 3-0 today in the match valid for the second day of the Serie A championship. The Azzurri coached by Conte redeem the defeat of a week ago in Verona and rise to 3 points with the success signed by Di Lorenzo, Kvaratskhelia and Simeone. Bologna remains at 1 point.

The match

Napoli comes to life right away with Raspadori, who shoots after a handful of seconds: he misses by a hair’s breadth. The Azzurri keep up the pace at the start but do not create any real danger for Skorupski’s goal. Bologna settles down and takes control of the game, creating a clear chance in the 30th minute: Castro appears in front of Meret and hits him squarely. Napoli comes to life before the break thanks to the quality of Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian in the 43rd minute tries to score with a header, but it hits the crossbar. In full recovery, he disguises himself as a prompter and opens the door for Di Lorenzo: the winger controls and beats Skorupski, 1-0.

The script doesn’t change at the start of the second half. Bologna ruminates on football but doesn’t create any danger, Napoli controls it, relying on the flashes of individuals to sting. At 59′ Politano tries, but his left-footed shot ends up just wide of the post. The curtain on the match virtually falls at 75′. Kvaratskhelia, again him, does everything by himself: he ploughs through the middle of the pitch and kicks with his left foot, Beukema’s deflection fools Skorupski and makes it 2-0. The match has nothing more to say, Napoli plays smoothly and in injury time scores the third goal: Simeone’s goal, 3-0.